The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival is looking for artists to bring strawberries to life

Along with artists of all ages, northern Santa Barbara County students are invited to participate in the chalk art contest at the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival on April 28-30, 2023.

Applications are now open, and the contest will be divided into grade levels — first through third, fourth through sixth, and seventh through eighth grades.

After applications have been sent in and the “strawberry-themed” art piece is approved, students will be granted free admission into the festival and given a 5’x5’ cement square in front of the Convention Center at the “Kid’s Canvas” area. Other artists will be supplied with a 5’x5’ cement square in front of the Convention Center and a box of professional chalk.

“This new area will bring strawberries to life right in front of Festivalgoers' eyes,” Chief Executive Officer Caitlin Miller said.

Winning prizes are on the table for the students' hard work, including four admission passes to the Strawberry Festival, a $25 gift card, and the winning classroom teachers will receive a $150 gift card for school supplies.

“Entries will be judged on originality, artistic composition, and relevant content,” Miller said.

Artists are required to have their art pieces pre-approved through the Santa Maria Fairpark website along with more information about the annual festival.

Coloring Contest entries are due April 14th to the Fairpark Administration building.

