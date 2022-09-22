COVID-19 vaccines available at Paso Robles health fair

COVID-19 vaccines, including the updated booster shots, are available at the Paso Roble health fair Friday afternoon, San Luis Obispo County Health Department announced.

The mobile vaccine clinic will be open from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in Oak Park (30th and Pine St.).

No appointments and insurance will be necessary to get vaccinated.

In addition, there will also be a mobile vaccine clinic open at the Nipomo Libary Tuesday.

Vaccines will be available from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Children between the age of 6 months and 17 years can receive their first and second doses of the vaccine.

People who are 18 years old and above can get their first, second, and booster doses.

