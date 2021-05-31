Cub Scouts place flags at Old St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Arroyo Grande

American flags are now visible at Old St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Arroyo Grande.

Cub Scouts gathered there Monday morning to place the flags along the cemetery’s center aisle.

Scout master and member of the Knights of the Columbus Council 1375 Tom Steiger says he was aware that the Knights of Columbus were working as a group trying to improve the appearance of the cemetery. He says he contacted the members in an effort to provide the scouts with a patriotic act they can carry out on Memorial Day.

"it's a great experience for the Cub Scouts to be able to practice their Cub Scout characters that we try to instill like reverence, helpfulness, and kindness,” said Cub Master Tom Steiger.

Cub Scout Ben Errico said, “It feels good to be around actual people and to be putting down flags.”

The scouts were working to honor the 248 people buried at the cemetery.

So far, the council has improved the cemetery by mowing, trimming overgrown trees and removing weeds. They plan to also paint the fences and entrance.