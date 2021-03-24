Cuesta College celebrates opening of new childhood education center

A new early childhood education (ECE) center is now open on Cuesta College’s North County campus in Paso Robles.

The 10,935 square-foot building has space for teaching, faculty offices, childcare services for children 1.5 to 5-years-old and a large outdoor play area with fans and heaters.

“The long-awaited R & B Shultz Early Childhood Education Center will be the new home of the early childhood education program that assists young children to attain and enjoy early learning and growing facilitated by Cuesta College’s outstanding faculty and staff,” said Board of Trustees President Mary Strobridge in a press release.

The center is named in honor of of Robert and Bertha Shultz, who gifted $1 million from their estate to support Cuesta’s North County childhood education program.

The project was also funded by Measure L.

“I am honored to be part of an organization that has invested in early childhood education and our early care workforce development goals,” said Cuesta College Children’s Center Director Katie Mervin. “It has been an incredible experience to come from a portable building with one shared kitchen and bathroom to a technology-rich environment with all the support needed to make all of our dreams as early childhood educators come true.”

The center will have room for 14 new children to enroll for the summer session.

For more information, click here.

