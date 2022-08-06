Dana Adobe Center to commemorate history at Heritage Day

The Dana Adobe and Cultural Center will be celebrating its annual Heritage Day on Saturday.

The cultural center says Heritage Day is a family event hosted each year to commemorate the founding of Dana Adobe. It will take place at the Dana Adobe and Cultural Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will also highlight the role the cultural center plays in the Nipomo community.

The Dana Adobe center reflects on the history of William Goodwin Dana who took possession of thousands of acres in the Chumash Foothills in what is now Nipomo. At the time, the Adobe became a hub for trade, commerce and California Travel in the mid-late 1800s.

According to the cultural center's website, Heritage Day will commemorate the center's history by telling stories with live entertainment.

Additionally, there will be traditional dance performances, numerous demonstrations, speeches, and hands-on activities with live reenactments.

There will also be local food vendors present.

For more information about the Dana Abobe and Cultural Center and Heritage Day, click here.