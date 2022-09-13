Dancing with our Stars fundraiser begins Wednesday

The Friends of the Atascadero Library is hosting its final Dancing with our Stars event this week, before it passes on to a new community partner.

The 4-day event begins on Wednesday.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner begins at 6:00 p.m., and the silent auction starts right after.

That is followed by the start of the 1 hour 30-minute show, which begins at 7:45 p.m.

Attendees can vote for who they believe should win the dancing competition.

Each vote is $20 and the most vote wins.

The event raises money for six different charities:

Atascadero Performing Arts Center Committee

Friends of the Atascadero Library

Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo

North County Economic Foundation/Leadership North County

Templeton Community Library Association

Sheriff’s Advisory Board/Atascadero K9 Foundation

“It first started as just the Friends of the Atascadero Library building their library, and then the show became so successful that it went from one night, to two nights, to three nights, to four nights. The show grew, so now we have six charities, and it’s just amazing cause in the past they’ve raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for very good deeds and organizations in the community,” said Molly Comin, the Dancing with our Stars Artistic Director.

Tickets are limited and can no longer be bought online. The last tickets available can be found through the Atascadero Library.

Starting next year, Dancing with our Stars will be passed on to Lumina Alliance, a local non-profit that supports survivors of sexual violence.