Dignity Health taking applications for nonprofit community grant program

Dignity Health Central Coast has announced that they are accepting applications for their Community Grants Program.

The program partners with community-oriented nonprofit organizations that focus on health and quality of life.

Dignity Health is looking for organizations that meet their five core values: compassion, integrity, inclusion, collaboration and excellence.

Dignity Health says the projects they fund will involve collaboration with three or more nonprofits. The projects will also serve underserved populations and collaborate with one of Dignity Health's hospitals on the Central Coast.

The healthcare network is looking to fund projects that address the following needs:

Educational attainment (specific to Marian Regional Medical Center)

Access to primary health care, including behavioral health

Access to dental health (specific to French Hospital Medical Center)

Aging

Chronic disease prevention and management

Dignity Health asks those looking to apply to contact Patty Herrera at 805-739-3593 or patty.herrera@commonspirit.org.