Downtown Atascadero's First Friday Pub Crawl event

The City of Atascadero is gearing up for another First Friday.
They are hosting a Pub Crawl with the help of local breweries, wine bars, and drink establishments.
The crawl begins at 5:30 p.m.
Some of the shops in the area will also remain open, giving attendees a chance to support small businesses while enjoying some crisps beverages.
Participating locations will have a Pub Crawl Card and if you get three stamps from three different locations, the card will be entered to win prizes from local businesses.
Participating Pub Crawl locations:
- Ancient Owl Beer & Bottle Shoppe
- Barley & Boar
- Carbon 6 Wine Bar
- Central Coast Distillery
- Cielo Ristorante
- Colony Market & Deli
- Kula Vineyards & Winery
- The Poisoned Apple
- Raconteur Room
- Ruby Cellars
- Street Side Ale House
- Tent City Brewing
- Unhinged! Beer & Wine Bar
- Whiskey & June
- Wild Fields Brewhouse