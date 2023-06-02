Watch Now
Downtown Atascadero's First Friday Pub Crawl event

Posted at 5:54 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 08:54:21-04

The City of Atascadero is gearing up for another First Friday.

They are hosting a Pub Crawl with the help of local breweries, wine bars, and drink establishments.

The crawl begins at 5:30 p.m.

Some of the shops in the area will also remain open, giving attendees a chance to support small businesses while enjoying some crisps beverages.

Participating locations will have a Pub Crawl Card and if you get three stamps from three different locations, the card will be entered to win prizes from local businesses.

Participating Pub Crawl locations:

  • Ancient Owl Beer & Bottle Shoppe
  • Barley & Boar
  • Carbon 6 Wine Bar
  • Central Coast Distillery
  • Cielo Ristorante
  • Colony Market & Deli
  • Kula Vineyards & Winery
  • The Poisoned Apple
  • Raconteur Room
  • Ruby Cellars
  • Street Side Ale House
  • Tent City Brewing
  • Unhinged! Beer & Wine Bar
  • Whiskey & June
  • Wild Fields Brewhouse
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.
