Downtown Atascadero's First Friday Pub Crawl event

The City of Atascadero is gearing up for another First Friday.

They are hosting a Pub Crawl with the help of local breweries, wine bars, and drink establishments.

The crawl begins at 5:30 p.m.

Some of the shops in the area will also remain open, giving attendees a chance to support small businesses while enjoying some crisps beverages.

Participating locations will have a Pub Crawl Card and if you get three stamps from three different locations, the card will be entered to win prizes from local businesses.

Participating Pub Crawl locations:

