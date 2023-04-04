Downtown SLO to host annual Bunny Trail at Farmers' Market

Downtown SLO is set to host the Annual Bunny Trail at the Farmers' Market Thursday.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. during the normally-scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers' market.

Organizers said families are invited to follow the "trail" and collect treats from over 30 different downtown businesses.

Free treat bags and trail maps will be available at the corner of Chorro and Higuera Street and throughout the market.

A meet and greet with the Downtown Bunny will take place at the corner of Chorro and Higuera Streets. Photos will be free with a personal device but no printed photos with the Bunny will be available for purchase.

The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.

Click here for more information about the Bunny Trail and for an online version of the trail map.