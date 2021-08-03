Watch
Drive-through food drive will benefit Santa Barbara Food Bank

The drive will be hosted by Waypoint Church on Aug. 15
Waypoint Church Santa Barbara
Andrea Garza, Melanie Avery and Kaitlyn Tang at May's monthly food drive.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Aug 03, 2021
On Sunday, Aug. 15, Waypoint Church in Santa Barbara is hosting a drive-through food drive.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 3942 La Colina Rd.

The food drive will raise donations for the Santa Barbara Food Bank. The church encourages people to donate canned and non-perishable goods.

The drive will be contact-free due to pandemic safety precautions, organizers say.

Since the Santa Barbara Food Bank's hours limited to 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, the Aug. 15 drive offers donors a way to get involved on the weekend.

The church hosts monthly food drives on the third Sunday of the month.

