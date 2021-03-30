Menu

Easter Bunny making stop at Santa Maria mall

His visit will look a little different this year
The Easter Bunny at the Santa Maria mall in 2019
Posted at 12:43 PM, Mar 30, 2021
The Easter Bunny is making a stop at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall this weekend, but his visit will look a little different this year.

Instead of sitting down for photos with children, the Easter Bunny will start with story time on the stage outside Macy’s Saturday at 10 a.m.

Mall businesses have pitched in items for a gift basket valued at more than $500. People can text “eastersmtc” to 55800 to be entered to win.

Once the winner has been announced, the Easter Bunny will walk around the mall and be available for selfies.

"Everybody pitched in to make this happen and make this easter as special as it could be for the community despite it being a little different," said Kristen Lagrange, the mall’s marketing manager.

The Easter Bunny will be leave the mall to head off to his next stop Saturday at 3 p.m.

