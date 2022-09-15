ECHO announces 11th annual Long Walk Home fundraiser

El Camino Homeless Organization is hosting it's 11th annual Long Walk Home fundraiser to raise awareness about homelessness, the nonprofit announced.

The walk is happening on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants will walk from ECHO's Atascadero location, at 6370 Atascadero Ave., to the Rotunda Building in the Sunken Gardens, at 6505 El Camino Real, before heading back to ECHO.

Organizers say the walk represents what people facing homelessness deal with every day as they search for permanent housing.

The walk will be led by the Atascadero Marching Band drumline students.

Tickets cost $35 per person and include a t-shirt, a to-go barbecue meal, and the chance to take part in activities like an arts and crafts table, a photo booth and a special appearance by Camp Ocean Pines.

At the event, ECHO will accept donations for gently used or new comfortable shoes.

Tickets for the event and more information can be found online.