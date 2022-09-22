ECHO looks forward to Long Walk Home fundraiser

El Camino Homeless Organization is in the final days until its Long Walk Home fundraiser draws participants to Atascadero.

The event, now in its 11th year, raises awareness and money for homelessness.

The walk will take participants from ECHO's Atascadero location to the Rotunda Building in the Sunken Gardens, before returning to ECHO.

It is happening from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 24.

"We're so excited about this Saturday's Long Walk Home," Wendy Lewis, CEO of ECHO, told KSBY. "It's one of our flagship events. It's the community coming together to show the support for those that are unhoused in the community."

Tickets cost $35 per person and include a t-shirt, a to-go barbecue meal and other activities.

Tickets and more information are available online.