Egg drop competition draws crowds at farmer's market

There was an eggs-citing competition at the Downtown SLO Farmers' Market on Thursday.

The egg drop competition, which is put on by Cal Poly's Poly Pack student club, drew in some crowds.

For the event, competitors create packages to protect an egg that falls from a 30-foot drop.

Whoever has the best strategy in protecting their egg from breaking or cracking wins.

Before the competition started, KSBY spoke to a Cal Poly student who helped coordinate the event.

“It’s going to be a crime scene. It’s going to be an egg crime scene- eggs just splattered all over the floor. I’m going to be up in the air, so I won’t have to worry about getting hit, but just prayers out for the people that are on the floor right now," said Timothy Kozine, who is a third year industrial technology and packaging student.

The winners of the competition were also awarded with cash prizes.

