Elks Lodge hosting haunted house Friday & Saturday

Central Coast residents have plenty of options for local Halloween festivities this weekend, including a haunted house at the Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo.

The haunted house will be on Friday and Saturday from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

The free event will include carnival games, candy, and food.

There is also a smaller haunted house for younger children.

The “Minors Maze” is located on Elks Lane in San Luis Obispo

“It really depends on the child. I’ve seen grownups who walk out, out of the first room, because it’s too much for them, and I’ve seen four-year-olds walk through as if it was nothing. We really try to appeal to the whole family, giving everybody a great experience,” said Nancy Lewelling, San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge Secretary.