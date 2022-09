The Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo is hosting a holiday boutique this weekend.

The boutique is hosted by California Poppy Decorative Artists.

The boutique kicked off on Friday, with artists selling various Halloween, thanksgiving, and Christmas items.

The boutique will also be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.