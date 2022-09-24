Empty Bowls Fundraiser returning to Pismo Beach

A fundraiser to benefit families facing homelessness is happening in Pismo Beach Saturday.

The Empty Bowls fundraiser will be held at New Life Community Church, located at 990 James Way in Pismo Beach, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It is the second of three separate days that make up the 11th Annual Empty Bowls put on by the South County Chambers of Commerce.

A previous fundraiser was held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Arroyo Grande on Sept. 17 and a third fundraiser will be held at Trilogy's Monarch Activity Center in Nipomo on October 1.

Participants will be able to choose a handmade bowl and get a coupon for a bowl of soup from over 15 participating restaurants in the area, the group's website says. Tickets cost $25 each and can be purchased online.