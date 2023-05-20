Families gather for 6th Annual Friends of Atascadero Lake LakeFest

It was a great day for cardboard boat races and family fun at Atascadero Lake.

Today was the 6th annual Friends of Atascadero Lake LakeFest with Children's Day in the Park.

There were all sorts of activities for kids and families to enjoy, such as the famous Cardboard Boat Regatta & Races, a fishing derby and live music.

There was also a variety of food vendors and booths for everyone to experience.

"This is a celebration of Atascadero life. And this is not a fundraiser. It's a fundraiser because we're in partnership with the Link Family Resource Center. So it's just a fun day. It's just a free family event. We're giving away two for one zoo tickets. We've got a 5050 raffle going on. So there's a lot of stuff happening that people can enjoy," said Nancy Hair, who is an event organizer.

According to the Visit Atascadero website, proceeds of the event will be used to benefit improvements in and around Atascadero Lake along with the resources for the LINK Family Resource Center.