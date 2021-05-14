Watch
Families invited to take part in drive-in bingo in Santa Maria this weekend

KSBY
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 14, 2021
Bingo is back at the Elwin Mussell Center in Santa Maria.

Friday, seniors got their chance and Saturday, anyone 5 and older can take part in family car bingo.

The drive-in event is happening from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

“It’s awesome. We’ve been coming since it started and it’s our way out of the house, so we’re really pleased to be able to come out here,” say Bingo participant Ludi Ruiz of Santa Maria.

The event is free but advance registration is required. Various non-cash prizes will be handed out.

The Elwin Mussell Center is located at 510 East Park Ave. in Santa Maria.

For questions or to register, call (805) 925-0951 ext. 2260.

