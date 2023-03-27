Few days left to vote for Lompoc Library's Peeps Diorama Contest

Thursday is the last day to vote for the Lompoc Public Libaray's first annual Peeps Diorama Contest.

The library began accepting entries starting March 13.

The contest involves making a diorama the size of a shoebox, with a design based on a book, movie, TV show or place in Lompoc. No food other than Peeps candy is allowed.

The library received a total of 38 entries this year.

Officials say they were impressed by the entries and plan to make this contest an annual or seasonal event.

"We have all ages that have entered this competition, and the attention to detail has been mind-blowing," Hannah Wallace, Administrative Assistant of the City of Lompoc, said.

The winner of the "Peeple's" choice award will receive a Peeps stuff animal with a medal.