Firefighters participating in stairclimbing fundraiser next month

Local firefighters will be participating in a fundraiser next month to raise money for those fighting cancer.

The Templeton Fire Stairclimb team will be travelling to Seattle on March 12 to participate in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Firefighter Stairclimb.

More than 2,000 firefighters from across the country are taking part, including 30 teams from California.

The fundraiser is the world’s largest ‘on air’ stairclimb. It consists of firefighters climbing to the top of the Columbia Center (69 floors in total) in full firefighting gear.

"I did it in 2014. (Me and my wife) both decided that we need to get a team up here because this is a great event and we've been going up there ever since,” said Fire Captain Brandon Wall.

This is the 10th year Templeton Fire has participated in the fundraiser.

The team also includes firefighters from the Atascadero, Paso Robles, and SLO County fire departments.

Firefighters say they will be climbing this year in honor of 7-year-old Mason Watson of Templeton, who is currently battling Leukemia.

Wall says he also climbs for a person close to him who fought cancer.

“So in 2014, my uncle, Uncle Bob was diagnosed with brain cancer and passed away. So I do it for him,” said Wall.

More information on the Leukemia and Lymphoma Firefighter Stairclimb can be found at the fundraiser’s website.

In connection with the stairclimbing fundraiser, the Templeton Fire Department hosted it’s 7th annual Firefighters and Flowers for a Cure fundraiser.

Firefighters will be at the Templeton Legion Hall selling flowers with all proceeds going to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

That fundraiser runs through Tuesday.

