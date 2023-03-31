Watch Now
First 5 SLO County celebrates Month of the Child & Child Abuse Prevention Month

First 5 SLO
First 5 SLO celebrates Month of the Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
Posted at 6:42 AM, Mar 31, 2023
First 5 SLO County is organizing multiple events in April in honor of Month of the Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Organizers say SLO County Board of Supervisors is expected to officially announce April as the Month of the Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month at its April 4th meeting.

First 5 SLO County and its partners are hosting the following events to celebrate children and families:

  • Nipomo Kids' Day and Egg Hunt
    • Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nipomo Community Park
  • Family Fun Day at the SLO Botanical Garden
    • Sunday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3450 Dairy Creek Road in San Luis Obispo
  • Children’s Day in the Plaza
    • Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Downtown Mission in San Luis Obispo
  • Children’s Memorial Flag Raising Ceremony for Child Abuse Awareness
    • Friday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (This is a virtual event)
  • SLO County Public Libraries Programming & Activities All Month Long
  • Atascadero Children’s Day in the Park
    • Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park

Click here for more information on these events.

