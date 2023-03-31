First 5 SLO County celebrates Month of the Child & Child Abuse Prevention Month

First 5 SLO County is organizing multiple events in April in honor of Month of the Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Organizers say SLO County Board of Supervisors is expected to officially announce April as the Month of the Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month at its April 4th meeting.

First 5 SLO County and its partners are hosting the following events to celebrate children and families:

Nipomo Kids' Day and Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nipomo Community Park

Family Fun Day at the SLO Botanical Garden

Sunday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3450 Dairy Creek Road in San Luis Obispo

Children’s Day in the Plaza

Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Downtown Mission in San Luis Obispo

Children’s Memorial Flag Raising Ceremony for Child Abuse Awareness

Friday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (This is a virtual event)

SLO County Public Libraries Programming & Activities All Month Long

Visit their online calendar for a complete list of happenings at https://www.slolibrary.org/ [slolibrary.org]

Atascadero Children’s Day in the Park

Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park



Click here for more information on these events.