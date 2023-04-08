First Baptist Church Paso Robles hosts Stations of the Cross Event

The First Baptist Church in Paso Robles hosts the Stations of the Cross Event to commemorate Good Friday.

The event takes place at the church from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stations of the Cross is a self-guided experience with nine stations for participants to symbolically journey along Jesus to the cross.

Attendees are invited to read scriptures in the booklet guide and reflect as they move through each station.

"It has been very moving for me in the past. They haven't done it in a few years, so I'm thrilled that they've brought this back and I encourage anybody to come," Penny Stair, First Baptist Church member and event volunteer said.

Due to the nature subject, the event is best suited for people aged 13 and up.

Spanish translation of the scripture booklet guide is available.