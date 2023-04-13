First Sidewalk Story to debut at the Lompoc Community Garden

The Charlotte's Web Bookmobile is set to debut the first-ever Sidewalk Story at the Lompoc Community Garden Saturday.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 903 West College Avenue.

The outdoor literacy installation takes children and adults on a self-guided reading adventure through native plants, vegetables, fruit trees and flowers, according to organizers.

Each page of the children's storybook, "Nosotros Means Us: A Bilingual Story/ Un cuento bilingüe” by Paloma Valdivia, will be installed at a kid-friendly height along the pathway.

The event will also feature the new Route One Mobile Farmers Market, officials said. The mobile market offers locally sourced and affordably priced fruit and vegetables.