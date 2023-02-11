Flower sale fundraiser in Templeton to benefit stairclimb team

The Templeton Fire Stairclimb team is holding its Valentine’s Day fundraiser once again this year.

The annual "Firefighters and Flowers for a Cure" fundraiser begins Saturday and ends on Valentine's Day.

Flowers can be purchased at the Templeton Legion Hall, 805 S. Main St. from 8 a.m. until dark; the Templeton Fire Station, 206 5th St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Barrel House Brewing in Paso Robles, 3055 Limestone Way Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. or until sold out.

All profits go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Next month, the stairclimb team will be traveling to Seattle to participate in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Firefighter Stairclimb.

It is considered to be the world's largest on-air stairclimb and consists of climbing 69 floors while in full firefighting gear.

This year, the team from Templeton is climbing in honor of 7-year-old leukemia patient, Mason Watson from Templeton along with everyone else in the community currently battling cancer.

