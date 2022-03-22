Former school librarian donates little free library to Grover Beach

A little free library is now available to community members in Grover Beach.

The City’s Public Works and Parks & Recreations departments partnered together to created the Community Center Little Free Library located at 1230 Trouville Ave.

“Our Parks and Recreation staff is constantly working hard to provide the community with an array of activities for the community to enjoy year round,” said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee. “With so many good things already happening in Grover Beach, the Community Center Little Free Library is a nice way for families and community members to slow down and partake in the fun book exchange.

The City says anyone can take a book or leave one to share with someone else. The book-sharing box will operate on the honor system.

People are highly encouraged to give back but do not need to do so in order to take a book to enjoy.

Former Lucia Mar Unified School District Librarian Piper Adelman donated the Little Free Library, which she reportedly received as a gift from her colleagues when she retired.

The City says she donated it to the Grover Beach Community Center “to make free books widely available and encourage community members to continue their education.”

“The Grover Beach Parks & Recreation Department is incredibly grateful for Piper Adelman’s generous donation of the Little Free Library,” said Grover Beach Parks & Recreation Director Kathy Petker. “We hope the community is able to use this pop up library as a way to inspire a love of reading and strengthen our community by participating in the book exchange.”