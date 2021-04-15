Watch
Community

Actions

French Hospital Medical Center celebrates groundbreaking of new chapel

items.[0].image.alt
French Hospital Medical Center
Swanson Family Chapel groundbreaking
Swanson Family Chapel .jpg
Posted at 11:54 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 14:54:21-04

A $2.75 million donation helped French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo break ground this week on a new chapel.

The Swanson Family Chapel, named for the family who made the large donation to the Beyond Health campaign, will be a serene interfaith chapel the hospital says “will create an inclusive and diverse sanctuary for patients and their families to seek solace.”

“We are pleased to be able to help support French Hospital Medical Center with this expansion of spiritual and holistic services for hospital patients and our community,” said donor Bill Swanson in a press release.

One finished, the chapel will hold up to 65 people, including patient gurneys, a bell tower and unique cast bell.

Construction is set to begin in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7