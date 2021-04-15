French Hospital Medical Center celebrates groundbreaking of new chapel

A $2.75 million donation helped French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo break ground this week on a new chapel.

The Swanson Family Chapel, named for the family who made the large donation to the Beyond Health campaign, will be a serene interfaith chapel the hospital says “will create an inclusive and diverse sanctuary for patients and their families to seek solace.”

“We are pleased to be able to help support French Hospital Medical Center with this expansion of spiritual and holistic services for hospital patients and our community,” said donor Bill Swanson in a press release.

One finished, the chapel will hold up to 65 people, including patient gurneys, a bell tower and unique cast bell.

Construction is set to begin in the next few weeks.

