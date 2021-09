The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast announced funding for their newest clubhouse in Paso Robles is now complete.

The organization received a $543,000 donation from the must! charities annual PURPOSE fundraiser.

It’s the largest gift the club has ever received.

Groundbreaking on the new Tom Maas Clubhouse, located at 3301 Oak St., began in April.

With full funding of the $3.5 million project now secure, organizers say the new state-of-the-art facility will open next fall.