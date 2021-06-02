Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries reopen

The Goleta, Solvang and Buellton library branches have re-opened following a more than 15 month-closure.

Although back open, it’s still limited capacity.

"We are so excited to be reopening the library for what we are calling Express Service. Opening in a limited capacity is the first step toward a full reopening. We can't wait to see our wonderful library users and catch up with them after this long year," said Library Director Allison Gray.

Express Service Library Hours are the same as Sidewalk Service, Wednesday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Sidewalk service will remain open for those who want to pick up books without entering the building.

Visitors will be allowed inside the library on a first-come, first-served basis. They will have 15 minutes to browse, select their material and check out using a self-checkout machine.

The entire library will be open at all three branches except for the restroom.

People ages 2 and older who enter the library must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Gloves and hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance.

There is no set date for the reopening of other Black Gold libraries.

The funding Black Gold receives through the Federal Government pays for the shipments between the seven Black Gold jurisdictions and was severely slashed for the 2020/2021 Fiscal Year.

It is not yet known what will happen for the 2021/2022 Fiscal year beginning July 1.