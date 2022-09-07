The annual Goleta Lemon Festival returns to Girsh Park for the first time since the pandemic, the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday.

The two-day festival will be held from Sept 24 - Sept 25 and will host more than 80 booths featuring "local non-profit organizations, lemony foods and beverages, lemon accessories, hats, and souvenirs," according to the press release.

On top of all the lemony food and drinks, the festival also features live music and the Santa Barbara Airport Kids Zone where kids of all ages can go on endless rides and games.

The festival will also feature the 15th Annual Goleta Fall Classic Car Show, showcasing a variety of cool classic cars such as Corvettes and Camaros.

The festival celebrates Goleta's heritage and history of being the first region in California to commercially plant lemon trees in 1875. The festival started as a tiny street festival in 1949. It has now become Goleta's largest community event of the year for 29 years, attracting more than 40,000 residents and visitors.

The festival is from 10 am to 6 pm on Sept 24 and 10 am to 5 pm on Sept 25.

Click here for more information.

