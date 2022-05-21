Goleta looks to 'beautify' its community

The City of Goleta is looking to "beautify" its neighborhoods.

The city is hosting its "Beautify Goleta" event on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Goleta says it invites community members to help pick up trash at various cleanup locations.

Those locations include the Dos Pueblos/El Encanto area, the South Old Town area and the marketplace.

Organizers say their neighborhood spotlight is Dos Pueblos/El Encanto, so extra cleanup volunteers from the Goleta Evening Rotary Club will be helping pick up trash.

Residents in those neighborhoods will have access to a free Bulky Item Drop Off Service as well.

The city says Dos Pueblos High School's upper parking lot will serve as both the meetup location for cleanup volunteers and as the site for Bulky Item Drop Off.

Other organizations involved in the cleanup event include the Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, Goleta Presbyterian Church and the Winslowe Community.

If you're interested in signing up for the event or want more information on the locations, visit https://cityofgoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta .