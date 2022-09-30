Grocery Outlet opens in Nipomo

Nipomo residents now have another grocery store to shop at.

Grocery Outlet opened on Thursday, on South Frontage Rd.

“Well, it's a beautiful sight. I really like it. It is a very interesting addition to the community here,” said Fred Ortiz, an Oceano resident.

The discount grocery store celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“There's always a surprise. There's always a bargain you don't find anywhere else. It's just a hit or miss. Sometimes you get to a Grocery Outlet, you get an item you want to get 10 of them at one time,” said Ortiz.

Owners say the new location will add up to 35 new jobs to the area.