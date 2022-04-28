Groundbreaking planned for Nipomo skate park

A skate park in Nipomo is on its way to being built.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the $3.26 million project is planned for May 14.

It's going in near the Nipomo Library on the corner of Tefft Street and Orchard Road.

County officials say ideas and input from local skaters who took part in design workshops are being incorporated into the park.

County of SLO

It will include quarter pipes, banks, ledges, flat bars, a flow bowl, skate bowl up to 5 feet deep, a plaza area for skate boarding, a picnic area with a barbecue, drinking fountain and restrooms.

Changes will be made to Tefft Street to allow for better access to the skate park, pedestrian improvements and a parking lot.

The 10,000 square-foot skate park is expected to be completed by late 2022 or early 2023.

Funding is partially coming from the County Parks and Recreation parks public facilities fees and a State of California grant.

Construction on the project, which has been in the works for years, got underway earlier this year.

