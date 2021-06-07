Watch
Group fundraising to provide shade, tables at Santa Maria park

Posted at 11:37 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 14:37:57-04

Fundraising efforts are underway to help provide shade at a popular Santa Maria park.

The Buena Vista Beautifiers organization is working alongside People For Leisure and Youth, Inc. to raise up to $10,000 to install a shaded structure at the Buena Vista playground along with other additions.

Organizers say the park, founded in 1906, was renovated about 10 years ago. Trees were reportedly cut down and replaced with new trees that do not currently provide any shade.

They surveyed people in the community, including children, and say shade was the top request, followed by tables and barbecue pits.

The group has raised $1,000 so far and is hoping to raise enough money to install everything the community requested, starting with the shaded area.

The park is located at 800 S. Pine St.

To donate, click here.

Donations are tax deductible.

