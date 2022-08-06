Grover Beach Police award kids through slurpee patrol

"Operation Chill" is in full effect in Grover Beach.

For the operation, the Grover Beach Police Department handed out free slurpee coupons to kids following safety laws.

The department says it gives out the 7-Eleven coupons to children who are being safe and wearing their helmets while riding their bicycles, skateboards and scooters.

"The kids generally are either shocked or extremely excited to get free slurpees and its not uncommon at the beginning of the season for kids to come out of their homes asking for slurpee tickets on their front lawns. So, we have to tell them 'you have to wear your helmets first,'" said Grover Beach Senior Officer Joshua Ruiz.

The Grover Beach Police Department partners with 7-Eleven to put on "Operation Chill."