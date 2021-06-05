Sierra Vista's 'Race to Rebuild' to benefit trauma survivors

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo is hosting a "Race to Rebuild" for trauma survivors.

The in-person or virtual 10K/5K/1 mile run/walk/cycle/roll takes place starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5.

The event supports the Trauma Survivors Network, which is designed to help trauma centers provide needed support and services to patients and their families during recovery from serious traumatic injuries. Sierra Vista is the only hospital in San Luis Obispo County with a trauma center.

