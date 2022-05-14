History Day celebrates 60th anniversary of Arroyo Grande's Branch Elementary

Friday was History Day at Branch Elementary in Arroyo Grande.

Students at the school located along School Road could check out various stations and were treated to walking tours, an author, photos and more.

It’s part of the school’s 60th anniversary celebration.

"Based on our location, we have a lot of tradition and we are probably one of the last remaining country schools in the area. We're just outside of town here but we still have a very small country feel. A lot of our families have been in the Arroyo Grande Valley for generations and still ranchers and farmers and so it's kind of a proud history out here," said Principal Matt David.

Earlier in the day, Arroyo Grande High School students took part in Ag Adventures, which offered them a first-hand looked at agriculture.

