Isla Vista and Santa Barbara to unveil new murals

The Isla Vista Recreation and Park District (IVRPD) will join the Santa Barbara Arts Fund to unveil three new murals on Friday, June 10.

The murals mark the first installation under IVRPD’s public art program that will bring more public art installations into the parks through a partnership with the Santa Barbara Arts Fund.

Isla Vista says the murals were completed as live art pieces during its Recreation and Park District's Music in the Park Spring Concert series in April.



Artists Harpo Marks, Tyler Fourmy and Zach Huddleston created the murals.

Isla Vista will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, June 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening and unveiling of the new murals in Cool Corner, located in Anisq’Oyo Park, near Snag and Isla Vista Drip.

The ribbon cutting ceremony event will feature live music and refreshments. There will also be ice cream sandwiches from IV Drip.