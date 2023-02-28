Isla Vista Community Servies District to host community-wide yard sale

The Isla Vista Community Services District and local organization, Thriftopia, are hosting a community-wide yard sale and makers market in March.

The yard sale will take place Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. And the makers market will take place on the same day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Isla Vista Community Center.

Event organizers said they hope to encourage sustainable practices of re-selling and repurposing items during the move-out period before June.

Over 100 residents are expected to sell their items at the yard sale event, according to the press release. Those who do not have a yard space will be selling their items at the Isla Vista Community Center.

The makers market will feature local vendors who will be selling second-hand items and handmade art. There will also be live music by local bands and free food available from Dank bowls.

The event will also feature an art exhibit with a theme focused on activism and social justice.

Jenna Norton, Isla Vista Beautiful Program manager, said this is the first community-wide yard sale in Isla Vista.

"Move-out time creeps up fast. Oftentimes residents end up having more items than they are able to pack up and bring with them when their lease ends. This causes perfectly usable items to end up all over the streets and in the landfill," said Norton. "The yard sale is a way of encouraging residents to get rid of unwanted items early on and a great way to build community. We will be offering more resources to help residents prepare for move out throughout the year."

IVCSD encourages guests to access the event by bicycle, skateboard, by foot, or other means of alternative transportation.