KSBY is teaming up with Vitalant once again this year for the annual Be a Hero blood drive.

People can make appointments in advance to donate blood at Vitalant’s locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are expected to fill up in advance of the blood drive.

The process to donate takes about 45 minutes.

To sign up for the San Luis Obispo donation site, click here.

To sign up for the Santa Maria donation site, click here.