Laguna Middle Schoolers compete to raise funds for cancer resources

Seventh and eighth grade students at Laguna Middle School presented a check to the Hearst Cancer Resource Center on Thursday.

The students presented a $2,165 donation to the center, which provides no-cost cancer resources to patients and their families out of French Hospital Medical Center, after raising money through the month of October.

The middle schoolers participated in "Coins for Cancer," each grade competing to raise the most money to earn extra recess time.

On Oct. 15, the students and staff wore pink on Spirit Day to raise awareness for cancer.

The Hearst Cancer Resource Center provides patient navigation, classes, support groups and other resources, available in English and Spanish.