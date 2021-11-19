Watch
Community

Actions

Laguna Middle Schoolers compete to raise funds for cancer resources

items.[0].image.alt
Dignity Health
The seventh and eighth grade classes at Laguna Middle School competed to raise money for the Hearst Castle Resource Center. The students presented the $2,165 check on Thursday.
check presentation laguna middle school.jpg
check presentation 2 laguna middle school.jpg
Posted at 5:44 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 08:44:56-05

Seventh and eighth grade students at Laguna Middle School presented a check to the Hearst Cancer Resource Center on Thursday.

The students presented a $2,165 donation to the center, which provides no-cost cancer resources to patients and their families out of French Hospital Medical Center, after raising money through the month of October.

The middle schoolers participated in "Coins for Cancer," each grade competing to raise the most money to earn extra recess time.

On Oct. 15, the students and staff wore pink on Spirit Day to raise awareness for cancer.

The Hearst Cancer Resource Center provides patient navigation, classes, support groups and other resources, available in English and Spanish.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png