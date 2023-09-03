Last Morro Bay Art in the Park of 2023 kicked off Saturday

The last weekend of Marro Bay Art in the Park of the year kicked off Saturday.

Over 100 booths representing different artists and craft workers were there showcasing handmade art and crafts.

Food and drinks were also offered at the festival.

One person told KSBY he was visiting from San Francisco and decided to swing by the festival.

"We came to visit my sister for the weekend and today we're like, you know, let's visit out in the park," Jason said. "I am an artist myself and I always like to browse other art and chart with artists and have art conversation."

Morro Bay Art in the Park will continue at Morro Bay Park Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.