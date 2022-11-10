Lights on display at SLO Botanical Garden

Holiday lights are up at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden.

Nature Lights is immersive outdoor holiday light and art exhibit.

The 8-acre exhibit features large light projections, illuminated sculptures, and artistic holiday lighting of the garden areas.

Nature Lights is produced by Tracy Stann, who also produced the Field of Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles.

“It’s magical. We grew up with Christmas lights, this is much more than that,” said Stann

The exhibit opens on Friday, November 11 and will last through January 8, 2023.

It will be open Thursday through Sunday from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

“This is a family experience; we want everyone from 1 to 81 to come and visit us. We have wonderful food, wine, and beer and you can just come for the evening have dinner, be in nature experience in this beautiful light,” said Stann.

Tickets are $19.75 for adults and $14.75 for children 12 and under.