Local art show raises money for Alzheimer's Association

Several central coast locals attended an art show on Friday evening to help in the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

It was the 10th year of the art show called Forget Me Not, Art Against Alzheimer's.

The local art show fundraiser was created by Brandon Tokunaga in honor of his father who passed away from early onset Alzheimer's disease.

The show featured a variety of art from local artists, food, wine, entertainment and a silent auction.

Laura Deloye, the program and education manager for the Central Coast chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, shared her thoughts on the event.

"It's wonderful. It's great to also see this happening through art and the creative outlets, and the variety of art and artists that have donated their pieces and their creativity. It just helps that whole full circle of our community that we might not always know how to help, but this is a wonderful way to give back," said Deloye.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than six million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's.

All proceeds from Friday's art show will be donated toward the association.

