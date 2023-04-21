Local artists work with students on marine debris art project

Two local artists on their way to earning bachelor’s degrees worked with students in Avila Beach this week on a unique project.

Students at Bellevue-Santa Fe Charter School recently took part in clean-up efforts at Avila Beach and a school presentation focused on the environment.

On Friday, San Luis Obispo artists Sheree Cogan and Barbara Clark worked with the students on a marine debris art project as part of Earth Week.

“The goal of these activities, and the marine debris art project, is to raise awareness of the problems that plastics and other ocean debris pose to our oceans, beaches, and ecosystem,” according to a school press release.

Cogan and Clark are attending CSU Channel Islands and plan to graduate next month with degrees in art.

Friday’s project with the students is part of their senior project. The two also worked with the school’s principal and a parent coordinator for the various Earth Week activities Bellevue students took part in.

The art will first be displayed at Bellevue-Santa Fe Charter School before being moved to the Central Coast Aquarium, which is also located in Avila Beach.