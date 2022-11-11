Local attorney hosts annual free Veterans Day barbecue in Santa Maria

An annual event in Santa Maria took place once again this year.

Attorney Michael B. Clayton has been hosting a Veterans Day barbecue for the community for more than 20 years now.

Last year it was a drive-thru event, but this year, many people were lined up to enjoy an in-person barbecue meal prepared by the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

“This right here, I appreciate this because they letting us know that they respect us for our service,” said Vietnam veteran Willie Hicks.

The free event, which also included a flag ceremony, goes until 3 p.m. Friday at 1309 N. Bradley Rd.