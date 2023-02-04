Local bakery organizes donation program to support first responders

A local bakery in Grover Beach is organizing a donation program to support first responders, medical professionals, and educators in the community.

Pardon My French Bakery customers can purchase a $20 variety box of treats for donation and the bakery will add at last an additional $10 worth of treats to the box.

These boxes of baked goods would be donated and dropped off to local first responders, firefighters, hospital workers, and more.

Bakery owner, Jamie Tejeda, said the program started during the COVID-19 pandemic and the community has received the program well.

"The look you receive on these people's faces when you come in with a box of treats and pastries is the gift in itself," said Tejeda. "They are so touched that you thought of them and the community thought of them."

Each box of treats includes a little note of appreciation explaining that the community has purchased these boxes for the first responders.

You can call the bakery at 805-481-3255 to purchase a box.

According to the bakery's Facebook page, they plan to continue the donation program until further notice.