Watch
NewsPositively Central Coast

Actions

Local burger joint helps raise funds for 5-year-old girl battling cancer

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Burger fundraiser.png
Posted at 6:31 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 21:47:34-04

Sylvester's Burgers is offering a free burger to anyone who donates $20 or more to their fundraiser for five-year-old Kyndal Gottfried of Atascadero.

Kyndal was diagnosed with brain cancer in March.

MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png
Kyndal Gottfried

Anyone who donates at least $20 to the Facebook fundraiser will receive a free third-pound hamburger from Sylvester's. Proof of identification and the donation must be shown at the register.

The goal is to raise $10,000. So far, more than $3,600 has been raised.

"It really warms our heart. We are very happy. We love to be able to help the community. We get involved in a lot of outreach and things like that but the fact that this one is a medical issue - she's a child, five-years-old, has her whole life ahead of her so just, it really touches our hearts to be able to do that," said Theresa Cappelletty, General Manager of Sylvester's Burgers.

The fundraiser takes place through the end of the month.

Sylvester's has locations in Atascadero, Los Osos, and Oceano.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hunger awareness day promo June_4_480x360.png

Click Here to Donate Today