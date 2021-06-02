Local burger joint helps raise funds for 5-year-old girl battling cancer

Sylvester's Burgers is offering a free burger to anyone who donates $20 or more to their fundraiser for five-year-old Kyndal Gottfried of Atascadero.

Kyndal was diagnosed with brain cancer in March.

Contributed photo Kyndal Gottfried

Anyone who donates at least $20 to the Facebook fundraiser will receive a free third-pound hamburger from Sylvester's. Proof of identification and the donation must be shown at the register.

The goal is to raise $10,000. So far, more than $3,600 has been raised.

"It really warms our heart. We are very happy. We love to be able to help the community. We get involved in a lot of outreach and things like that but the fact that this one is a medical issue - she's a child, five-years-old, has her whole life ahead of her so just, it really touches our hearts to be able to do that," said Theresa Cappelletty, General Manager of Sylvester's Burgers.

The fundraiser takes place through the end of the month.

Sylvester's has locations in Atascadero, Los Osos, and Oceano.

For more information on how to donate, click here.