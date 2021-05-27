Local hospitals thank SLO Co. EMS workers

Emergency workers in San Luis Obispo County were given an extra dose of appreciation Thursday.

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, both part of Tenet Health Central Coast, hosted EMS Appreciation drive-thru barbecues.

“You are true lifesavers, often putting you own life on the line to save others. Thank you, you are a vital part of our local community,” the flyer for the two-hour event stated.

The meal included a tri-tip or chicken sandwich, salad, dessert and a drink.

"Every once in a while, a firefighter will ride in on an ambulance and end up here and the staff here greets us with open arms because we help them make their job better in taking care of these patients and getting them better," said Morro Bay firefighter Grant Frempter, who enjoyed a meal at the Sierra Vista site.

DeAnna Porter, trauma program manager at Sierra Vista said, "At Sierra Vista, as the county’s only trauma center, we partner closely with our EMS and so they are really our eyes and ears in the community before patients get here and their expertise is invaluable and we work very closely with them and have good relationships with them and we just want to say thank you to them for everything that they do to help us and to help our patients in the community.”

The event goes until 1:30 p.m. at both hospitals.

