Local non-profit helps provide aid to seniors

If you are looking to provide security to the elderly, you can do so with a local non-profit.

Community Partners in Caring is an organization looking for volunteers.

The group helps local seniors who need aid with everyday activities, like going to doctor’s appointments or getting groceries.

Volunteers also provide rides to seniors who need help getting around town.

“He’s the one who really take me anywhere I want to go. I’m so satisfied with that. I get there in time and can get picked up whenever I need to be picked up,” said Phillip Gonzales about his caregiver.

Volunteers can also help the elderly by providing friendly phone calls or visits.

Click this link if you want to volunteer.

